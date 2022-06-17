SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 4.3%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 20,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 346,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -4.20.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SG Blocks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SG Blocks by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

