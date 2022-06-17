Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.38

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.38 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.36 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,258,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on shares of Shanta Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of £94.87 million and a PE ratio of -17.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.55%.

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

