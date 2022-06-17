Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Short Interest Update

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SHPW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 64,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Shapeways has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shapeways will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

