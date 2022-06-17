Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Vail Resorts accounts for 1.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.54. 7,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,397. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

