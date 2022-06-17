Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys New Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.57.

GTLS traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,670. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.04 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

