Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,572 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.73. 27,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.31.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

