Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.04 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $364,271,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. 46,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.65 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

