Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $1.28 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $9.73 on Friday, reaching $145.76. 58,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,532. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.23.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $6,150,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

