Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Charles Schwab comprises 1.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 330,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,595. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

