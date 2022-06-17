Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $14.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.63. 12,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.03 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $2,763,652. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

