Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 3.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $40.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,255.00. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,397.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,503.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

