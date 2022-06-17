Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,975 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.11) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($31.56) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.71) target price (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.19)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($30.96) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) target price on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,716.55 ($32.97).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,144 ($26.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,273.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,282.78 ($15.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £159.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

