Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.93

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 120071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

