Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Director Purchases $96,800.00 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHLS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.60 and a beta of 2.60. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

