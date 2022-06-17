Shopping Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00012099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $136,780.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00297682 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.02169788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012981 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 952,793 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

