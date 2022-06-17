Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Decreases By 21.8%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 742,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,906.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APYRF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

APYRF opened at $26.07 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

