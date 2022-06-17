Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Grows By 35.3%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 372,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

