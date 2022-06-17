Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declines By 15.2%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.28.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

