Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Drops By 19.1%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BNCHF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.05.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

