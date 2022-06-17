Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Drops By 26.0%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 203,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $11,306,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 399,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 600,918 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 844,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOT stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

