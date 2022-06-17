Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Drops By 33.1%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $24.56. 804,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,474. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,893,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,706,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,169,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 431,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 168,883 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

