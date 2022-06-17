Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Expands By 40.7%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

