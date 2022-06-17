Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Grows By 42.6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 750,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $438.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($1.09). Cango had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cango (Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.