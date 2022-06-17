Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Decreases By 29.9%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 2,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,211. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

