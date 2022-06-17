Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Grows By 33.3%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

