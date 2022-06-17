Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expands By 31.1%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 64,668 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. 328,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,487. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.