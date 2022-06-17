Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Declines By 20.5%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EKSO stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

