Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Declines By 17.9%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 231,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 697,046 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,478. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

