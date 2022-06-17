Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Rises By 41.3%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EnPro Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.