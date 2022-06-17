Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Increases By 41.3%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the second quarter worth $640,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.