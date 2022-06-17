Short Interest in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Drops By 26.9%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 20,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FIGS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 83,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. FIGS has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. FIG Partners downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $56,847,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $15,172,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

