Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Drops By 26.7%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $41.90.

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

