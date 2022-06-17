Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Drops By 15.6%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 92,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 79 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.58. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

