Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Drops By 18.9%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.0 days.
GBERF stock remained flat at $$546.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $501.00 and a 12 month high of $865.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.49.
About Geberit
