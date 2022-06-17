Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Drops By 18.9%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.0 days.

GBERF stock remained flat at $$546.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Geberit has a 12 month low of $501.00 and a 12 month high of $865.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $552.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.49.

About Geberit (Get Rating)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

