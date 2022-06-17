Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Expands By 33.7%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 718,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,598.0 days.

OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $$8.11 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. GREE has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

About GREE

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

