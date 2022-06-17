Short Interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Increases By 36.5%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 330,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Innovid alerts:

Shares of CTV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 301,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60. Innovid has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $8,434,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $2,394,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $2,826,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovid by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,807,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 268,189 shares in the last quarter.

Innovid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.