Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Increases By 37.0%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,623 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after buying an additional 4,726,408 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.