Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Drops By 21.2%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 259,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,249. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

