Short Interest in Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Drops By 18.8%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($38.96) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY remained flat at $$25.38 on Friday. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.1027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

