Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Rises By 41.0%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,635,000 after buying an additional 1,220,798 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 308,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXU stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 476,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.72.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

