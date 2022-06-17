Short Interest in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Decreases By 21.1%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $576.97 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.67. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,012.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.