Short Interest in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Declines By 17.6%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:MACC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Mission Advancement in the first quarter worth about $3,287,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Mission Advancement by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the first quarter worth $10,076,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

