Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Drops By 33.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NANX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 million, a P/E ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 1.39. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

