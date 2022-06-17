Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 29.9%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NXP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,756. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
