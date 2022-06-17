Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 29.9%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NXP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,756. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6,037.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 585,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 776.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,868 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,337.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 230,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

