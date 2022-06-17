Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Increases By 39.3%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.
About PulteGroup (Get Rating)
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.