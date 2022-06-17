Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Increases By 39.3%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

