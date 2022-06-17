Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Increases By 42.1%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 129,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,936. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
