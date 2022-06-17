Short Interest in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Rises By 33.4%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,074,300 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 1,555,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.7 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIOCF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

