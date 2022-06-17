Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Drops By 22.9%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 198,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 22,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.10. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.