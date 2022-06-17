Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Decreases By 25.1%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,586,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 10,125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,945.3 days.

Shares of CLCMF traded down 0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 3.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is 4.85. Sinch AB has a 1 year low of 3.82 and a 1 year high of 22.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sinch AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

