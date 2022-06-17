Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Drops By 18.5%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 154,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.71 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.